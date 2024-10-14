Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza Shelter: Airstrike Claims Lives

An Israeli airstrike hit a school in Gaza, which was serving as a shelter, killing at least 20 people, including children and women. The attack is part of a broader conflict where over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed. The deceased were taken to local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-10-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 03:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes Gaza Shelter: Airstrike Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a tragic escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike has struck a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, leading to the loss of at least 20 lives, including children, as reported by local hospitals.

The airstrike, occurring on Sunday night, also claimed the lives of two women in Nuseirat. The institution was providing refuge to numerous Palestinians displaced by the prolonged conflict in Gaza.

Local medical facilities, namely Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, received the bodies. This strike is part of a larger conflict that has resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths, as per Gaza's Health Ministry reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024