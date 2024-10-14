Tragedy Strikes Gaza Shelter: Airstrike Claims Lives

In a tragic escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike has struck a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, leading to the loss of at least 20 lives, including children, as reported by local hospitals.

The airstrike, occurring on Sunday night, also claimed the lives of two women in Nuseirat. The institution was providing refuge to numerous Palestinians displaced by the prolonged conflict in Gaza.

Local medical facilities, namely Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, received the bodies. This strike is part of a larger conflict that has resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths, as per Gaza's Health Ministry reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)