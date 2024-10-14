Tragedy Strikes Gaza Shelter: Airstrike Claims Lives
An Israeli airstrike hit a school in Gaza, which was serving as a shelter, killing at least 20 people, including children and women. The attack is part of a broader conflict where over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed. The deceased were taken to local hospitals.
- Country:
- Israel
In a tragic escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike has struck a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, leading to the loss of at least 20 lives, including children, as reported by local hospitals.
The airstrike, occurring on Sunday night, also claimed the lives of two women in Nuseirat. The institution was providing refuge to numerous Palestinians displaced by the prolonged conflict in Gaza.
Local medical facilities, namely Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah, received the bodies. This strike is part of a larger conflict that has resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths, as per Gaza's Health Ministry reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- airstrike
- Gaza
- shelter
- children
- Nuseirat
- conflict
- Palestinians
- Health Ministry
- casualties
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes Heighten Lebanon Conflict: A Major Blow to Hezbollah
Hezbollah Leader Killed by Israel as Conflict Escalates
Keran's Transformation: From Conflict Zone to Tourist Haven
Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 11 Palestinians as Conflict Intensifies
Escalation Peaks: Israel's Strikes Deepen Conflict with Hezbollah