Tensions Escalate as China Launches War Games Near Taiwan
China has commenced new military exercises around Taiwan as a warning against what it sees as separatist actions by Taiwan's independence forces. The drills, called 'Joint Sword-2024B,' aim to uphold China's sovereignty claims over Taiwan, which has responded with its own defensive deployments.
China has initiated another round of military drills in close proximity to Taiwan, intensifying pressure on the island nation. The exercises are being portrayed as a clear message to Taiwan's independence advocates, emphasizing Beijing's disapproval of their actions.
Taiwan, despite its democratic governance and self-proclaimed independence, continues to be under China's purview as its territory. The tension has been mounting following a recent speech by President Lai Ching-te, where he refuted China's representation of Taiwan, a statement that incited criticism from Beijing.
China's military declared in the early hours the launch of 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills in strategic areas around Taiwan. These maneuvers, it asserted, are vital for maintaining national sovereignty and unity. In retaliation, Taiwan has mobilized its own defense forces, condemning China's maneuvers as irrational and provocative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
