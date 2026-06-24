Europe Braces for Intense Heatwave as Temperatures Soar

Millions of people across Europe are experiencing an intense late-June heatwave as temperatures climb far above seasonal averages, prompting weather agencies, health authorities and governments to activate heat-health action plans to protect vulnerable communities.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), together with national meteorological services and international partners, is coordinating efforts to provide timely warnings and public health guidance as extreme temperatures spread across much of the continent.

The heatwave first intensified in Spain and France, where temperatures surpassed 40°C in several locations, and is expected to expand across large areas of Western, Central and Southern Europe. Weather experts say the focus of the extreme heat is likely to shift toward the Balkans in the coming days.

Countries affected include Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, parts of the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.

National weather agencies have issued a series of high-level warnings. In southern Spain, temperatures have been forecast to reach 44°C in parts of Córdoba. France has placed dozens of departments under its highest alert level, while Switzerland and the United Kingdom have also issued top-tier warnings as temperatures approach or exceed historical records.

Rising temperatures highlight climate concerns

Addressing London Climate Week, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the world is entering an increasingly dangerous climate era marked by rising temperatures and escalating weather-related disasters.

He noted that the past eleven years have been the hottest ever recorded and warned that climate-related emergencies are becoming more destructive and costly. Guterres also pointed to the developing El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to influence global weather patterns in the months ahead.

Earlier this month, WMO forecast that a rapidly strengthening El Niño could contribute to significant climate disruptions worldwide. Although its strongest effects are often felt outside Europe, the broader warming trend is increasing the likelihood of severe heat events across many regions.

According to forecasts from WMO's Regional Climate Centre network, temperatures in parts of Europe are expected to remain between 3°C and 10°C above normal levels for this time of year. Many areas are also facing "tropical nights," when temperatures remain above 20°C overnight.

Health experts say these warm nights are particularly dangerous because the human body is unable to recover from daytime heat stress. When temperatures stay elevated around the clock, the risk of illness, hospitalization and death increases substantially, especially among older people, children, pregnant women, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions.

Health authorities strengthen preparedness efforts

WMO is one of several United Nations agencies supporting the Secretary-General's global Call to Action on Extreme Heat, which seeks to strengthen cooperation, improve early warning systems and increase public awareness of heat-related dangers.

Through the Early Warnings for All initiative, meteorological agencies and health authorities are working together to ensure communities receive timely information before extreme heat strikes. WMO and the World Health Organization have jointly developed guidance on heat-health early warning systems that help governments and local authorities prepare for severe heat events and protect vulnerable populations.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can overwhelm the body's natural cooling mechanisms, leading to heat stress and serious medical complications. The risks are especially severe in cities, where concrete, asphalt and limited green space create urban heat islands that trap heat and keep temperatures higher than surrounding rural areas.

Recognizing these challenges, scientists, urban planners, public health specialists and climate experts are collaborating on new approaches to improve urban resilience. Recent discussions under the European Union-funded iClimateAction project explored ways to develop a future Global Heat Resilience Service that would help cities access practical tools, reliable climate information and tailored solutions to better protect residents from increasingly frequent heatwaves.

As Europe faces another period of extreme temperatures, authorities continue urging residents to follow official advice, stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during peak heat and pay particular attention to vulnerable family members, neighbours and community members who may be at greater risk.