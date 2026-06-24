EIB Backs €100 Million Upgrade of Tuscany Water Network

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved €100 million in financing for ASA, the company responsible for integrated water services across 32 municipalities in the Italian provinces of Livorno, Pisa and Siena. The financing package is supported by SACE's Archimede Guarantee and the European Union's InvestEU programme, which continues to support large-scale infrastructure projects across Italy.

The investment will fund a broad programme of improvements aimed at strengthening water security, modernising infrastructure and increasing the resilience of water services in the face of climate-related challenges. Officials say the project is designed to improve the efficiency and sustainability of water management while helping communities adapt to growing risks linked to drought, water scarcity and extreme weather events. The programme forms part of wider efforts to ensure essential public services remain reliable and capable of meeting future demand while complying with European environmental standards.

Upgrades planned across the entire water service network

The investment programme covers a wide range of infrastructure improvements across the water supply and wastewater treatment system. Planned projects include the construction of new wells, upgrades to electrical systems, improvements to pumping stations and enhancements to local treatment facilities. These measures are expected to strengthen water supply reliability and improve service continuity for households and businesses throughout the region.

The initiative also includes extensive work on water distribution networks. Modernisation efforts will focus on district metering systems, pressure management technologies, pipeline rehabilitation and new network interconnections. These upgrades are intended to reduce water losses, improve flow management and increase overall system efficiency.

Wastewater collection and treatment facilities will also undergo significant improvements. Investments will support upgrades to treatment plants and operational processes, helping ensure compliance with environmental regulations while improving treatment performance.

A major digitalisation component has also been included in the programme. New technologies such as SCADA monitoring systems, geographic information systems (GIS) and advanced hydraulic modelling tools will be introduced to improve operational management. Additional investments will support the renewal of vehicles, equipment and information systems used across the utility's operations.

Project supports climate resilience and regional development

EIB officials described the financing as part of a broader commitment to supporting critical infrastructure that improves quality of life and strengthens local economies. Milena Messori, Head of the EIB Office in Italy, said the project will help make water services more efficient, resilient and digitally advanced while ensuring long-term benefits for communities served by ASA.

ASA leadership welcomed the agreement, describing it as recognition of the company's performance and a significant step toward meeting future infrastructure and environmental challenges. Company executives said the financing will help accelerate planned projects, support regional development and provide greater certainty in long-term investment planning.

SACE representatives highlighted the importance of water security and environmental protection for both regional growth and national competitiveness. They noted that the guarantee mechanism helps unlock funding for strategic projects that contribute to climate resilience and sustainable development.

The initiative adds to a growing portfolio of EIB-backed investments in Tuscany. Recent support has included financing for the Port of Livorno's Darsena Europa project and investment linked to the conversion of Eni's refinery into a biorefinery.

The ASA financing is also part of the EIB's broader support for Italy's water sector. During 2025 alone, the bank provided €837 million to Italian water utilities, helping fund infrastructure upgrades that improve access to drinking water, reduce environmental risks and promote more sustainable resource management for millions of people across the country.