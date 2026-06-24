EIB Partners with Resonac Graphite Spain to Support Battery Material Project

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement with Resonac Graphite Spain to support the development of a project that could strengthen Europe's battery manufacturing supply chain and reduce reliance on imported materials. Through its EIB Advisory services, the bank will provide technical and financial guidance to the company as it advances plans to produce sustainable graphite at its facility in A Coruña, Spain.

Graphite is a critical material used in battery anodes, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. As demand for electric mobility and renewable energy storage continues to grow across Europe, securing reliable sources of battery materials has become an increasingly important priority for policymakers and industry.

The project is designed to produce graphite using an innovative manufacturing process that significantly reduces environmental impact. According to the company, the production method could lower the carbon footprint of graphite manufacturing by up to 90 percent compared with imported graphite currently used by many European industries.

Cleaner production process supports climate goals

Battery technologies play a central role in the electrification of transport and energy systems. Electric vehicles, renewable energy storage facilities and modern power networks all depend on reliable supplies of battery materials, making graphite an increasingly strategic resource.

By producing graphite domestically, the project aims to reduce dependence on imported synthetic graphite while supporting the development of a more resilient European battery ecosystem. Officials believe local production could also help strengthen supply chain security at a time when global competition for critical raw materials continues to intensify.

Once commercial operations begin, the facility is expected to contribute to lower emissions across the battery supply chain while helping Europe expand its manufacturing capacity in clean technology sectors.

EIB advisory support to focus on financing and project development

Under the agreement, EIB Advisory experts will work with Resonac Graphite Spain to improve the project's technical and financial readiness.

The advisory support will focus on strengthening the project's implementation strategy, improving access to financing opportunities and increasing its attractiveness to potential investors. Specialists will also provide market analysis and examine opportunities for future expansion and replication of the technology in other locations.

The objective is to help move the project closer to commercial deployment while ensuring it is positioned to secure the funding needed for long-term success.

The advisory services are being delivered through EIB Advisory and funded under the European Union Innovation Fund's business advisory programme. The Innovation Fund is one of the EU's main financial instruments supporting climate-focused projects in the energy and industrial sectors.

Officials involved in the initiative view the project as an example of how financial and technical support can help accelerate industrial innovation while contributing to Europe's climate and energy objectives.

As European countries continue investing in electric vehicles, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, projects focused on sustainable battery materials are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting both economic growth and the transition to cleaner energy systems.