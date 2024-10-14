Left Menu

China's Provocative War Games Threaten Taiwan's Stability

China's military conducted war games near Taiwan, perceived as a warning against its independence pursuit. The drills, criticized by Taiwan and the U.S., involved sea-air combat-readiness and missile simulations. Taiwan urged for regional peace, while the U.S. emphasized restraint. Past tensions reflect ongoing clashes over sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:51 IST
China's Provocative War Games Threaten Taiwan's Stability
Represtative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China's military recently launched provocative war games near Taiwan, positioning the move as a warning against Taiwan's independent stance. This action has attracted criticism from both Taipei and Washington. The drills, dubbed "Joint Sword-2024B", occupied strategic positions in the Taiwan Strait, and areas around the island.

The exercises, characterized as necessary for safeguarding sovereign interests, spanned various territorial spots encircling Taiwan, including approaches via air and sea. Notably, Chinese forces refrained from live-fire activities, but their simulated missile launches and air assault corridors suggested a significant show of force.

While Taiwan emphasized its desire for peaceful resolution and reiterated its democratic values, the U.S. underscored the importance of regional tranquility. The geopolitical tension underscores the complex relationship between Taiwan and China, with implications for international stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024