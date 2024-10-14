China's Provocative War Games Threaten Taiwan's Stability

China's military recently launched provocative war games near Taiwan, positioning the move as a warning against Taiwan's independent stance. This action has attracted criticism from both Taipei and Washington. The drills, dubbed "Joint Sword-2024B", occupied strategic positions in the Taiwan Strait, and areas around the island.

The exercises, characterized as necessary for safeguarding sovereign interests, spanned various territorial spots encircling Taiwan, including approaches via air and sea. Notably, Chinese forces refrained from live-fire activities, but their simulated missile launches and air assault corridors suggested a significant show of force.

While Taiwan emphasized its desire for peaceful resolution and reiterated its democratic values, the U.S. underscored the importance of regional tranquility. The geopolitical tension underscores the complex relationship between Taiwan and China, with implications for international stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)