Tensions Rise in Lebanon: Israel Accuses UNIFIL of Ineffectiveness Amid Hezbollah Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has slammed the United Nations' UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon, branding them 'useless' amid heightened conflict with Hezbollah. Cohen's comments came as he urged for the withdrawal of these peacekeepers, accusing them of failing to protect Israelis from the Iran-backed militant group.

The Israeli army and the United Nations have been at loggerheads over the role of UNIFIL, following claims of Israeli tank intrusions into UN bases. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone as far as suggesting that the peacekeepers serve as 'human shields' for Hezbollah.

With the region on high alert, international reactions continue to unfold. The Pentagon announced plans to deploy U.S. troops to Israel amid potential Israeli retaliation against Iran, as the conflict threatens broader geopolitical instability. The European Union has also voiced its concerns, condemning the recent Israeli attacks on UNIFIL forces.

