Tight Security in Islamabad for Chinese Premier's Historic Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Islamabad on Monday ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in over a decade.

Under heightened security measures, with the Pakistani capital on lockdown, the government announced a three-day public holiday. This move comes in anticipation of protests incited by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who called for agitation against the coalition government.

As Pakistan and China aim to enhance their economic partnership, Premier Li is set to discuss the China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport, signifying a deepened cooperation under China's Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)