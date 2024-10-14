Left Menu

Tight Security in Islamabad for Chinese Premier's Historic Visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Pakistan for the first time in 11 years for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The visit, amid high-security measures and protests, aims to strengthen economic ties and cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:50 IST
Tight Security in Islamabad for Chinese Premier's Historic Visit
Li Qiang Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Islamabad on Monday ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in over a decade.

Under heightened security measures, with the Pakistani capital on lockdown, the government announced a three-day public holiday. This move comes in anticipation of protests incited by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who called for agitation against the coalition government.

As Pakistan and China aim to enhance their economic partnership, Premier Li is set to discuss the China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport, signifying a deepened cooperation under China's Belt and Road Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024