Tight Security in Islamabad for Chinese Premier's Historic Visit
Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Pakistan for the first time in 11 years for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The visit, amid high-security measures and protests, aims to strengthen economic ties and cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport.
In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Islamabad on Monday ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in over a decade.
Under heightened security measures, with the Pakistani capital on lockdown, the government announced a three-day public holiday. This move comes in anticipation of protests incited by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who called for agitation against the coalition government.
As Pakistan and China aim to enhance their economic partnership, Premier Li is set to discuss the China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport, signifying a deepened cooperation under China's Belt and Road Initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Innovative Science and Intriguing Discoveries: From Bacteria in Art to Viking Skeletons
India's Geological Sites Under UNESCO Scrutiny for Global Geopark Status
SpaceX Dragon Docking and Ice Age Mastodon Discovery
Trump Targets Harris with Personal Attacks During Wisconsin Rally
Italy Scores Decisive Victory Over Britain in America's Cup