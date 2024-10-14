Left Menu

FIFA Set to Revamp Transfer Regulations After EU Ruling

FIFA will engage with stakeholders to revise its transfer system following an EU judgment. The court found some FIFA regulations hinder free movement of players. Although changes are anticipated, only certain rules will be affected, including player contract termination compensations, while many core elements remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:00 IST
Moroccan soccer players

FIFA is preparing to revise its player transfer system after the European Union determined certain aspects to be unlawful, the organization announced this Monday.

The soccer authority plans to consult with stakeholders soon regarding article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP). This article relates to the consequences for players who terminate their contracts without just cause.

The changes come after the European Court of Justice ruled that existing rules impede the free movement of players. Despite the need for modifications, FIFA has assured that the comprehensive transfer system with its essential components remains largely unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

