VHP Advocates 'Practising Hindus' for Temple Roles in Andhra

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has declared that only 'practising Hindus' should fill roles on temple committees and as employees within Andhra Pradesh, citing the need for religious integrity devoid of political and secular influence.

The VHP emphasized that temple appointments should be restricted to religious individuals and groups, resisting any form of political representation that could sideline the spiritual focus necessary for Hindu temples. Politicians, they argued, might prioritize secular considerations over the welfare of Hindus.

The VHP urged the state government to overturn existing orders that categorize endowment employees as 'secular staff', insisting that Hindu temples are strictly religious institutions, and thus should not be treated as secular centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)