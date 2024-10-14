VHP Advocates 'Practising Hindus' for Temple Roles in Andhra
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) insists that only 'practising Hindus' should be appointed to temple committees and as employees in Andhra Pradesh, urging the exclusion of political and secular influence. The group demands the government to amend current policies to reflect these religious priorities.
- Country:
- India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has declared that only 'practising Hindus' should fill roles on temple committees and as employees within Andhra Pradesh, citing the need for religious integrity devoid of political and secular influence.
The VHP emphasized that temple appointments should be restricted to religious individuals and groups, resisting any form of political representation that could sideline the spiritual focus necessary for Hindu temples. Politicians, they argued, might prioritize secular considerations over the welfare of Hindus.
The VHP urged the state government to overturn existing orders that categorize endowment employees as 'secular staff', insisting that Hindu temples are strictly religious institutions, and thus should not be treated as secular centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VHP
- Hindu
- temple
- committees
- Andhra Pradesh
- political
- secular
- employees
- government
- religious
ALSO READ
Global Market Jitters Amid Political and Economic Shifts
Yen Steadies Amid Japan's Political Shift, Commodity Currencies Climb on China Hopes
Asian Markets Fluctuate Amid Geopolitical Strife and Economic Stimulus
Congress Defends Kharge Over Modi Remarks Amid Political Heat in J&K
Indian Stock Indices Plummet Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Chinese Stimulus Effect