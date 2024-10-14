Left Menu

Poland's Asylum Suspension Sparks Human Rights Outcry

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's announcement to temporarily suspend the right to asylum, citing abuses by Belarus and Russia, has elicited concern from human rights groups. Critics argue the move breaches international conventions, though Tusk defends the decision as necessary for Poland's security amid migration pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Human rights organizations are expressing serious concerns after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed a plan to temporarily suspend asylum rights. Tusk's move, which he argues is necessary to counteract alleged abuses by Belarus and Russia, has been met with backlash from civil society groups.

Poland has been grappling with migration pressures from its eastern border since 2021. Successive Polish administrations accuse Belarus and Russia of orchestrating a mass migration from Middle Eastern and African countries to destabilize the West.

Tusk defended his controversial decision by drawing parallels to Finland's past actions, emphasizing that territorial security is paramount. However, human rights groups insist that the right to asylum, enshrined in international law, must be upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

