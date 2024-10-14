Tensions Rise as China's Military Conducts 'Joint Sword' Drills Near Taiwan

China's military has issued a stark warning against what it calls 'separatist acts' by staging a series of war games near Taiwan. Labelled 'Joint Sword-2024B', the exercises were described as a message to Taiwan and drew condemnation from both Taipei and Washington.

The drills, which took place in various strategic locations around Taiwan, did not include live-fire exercises. However, they highlighted China's ongoing military presence and pressure on Taiwan, claiming it is a deserved measure to protect sovereignty.

Despite being less intense than previous actions, analysts suggest these exercises are strategic, designed to avoid further complicating the ongoing U.S. presidential race while maintaining pressure on Taiwan. Taiwan remained alert but reported no immediate threats from the drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)