Tensions Rise as China's Military Conducts 'Joint Sword' Drills Near Taiwan

China's military conducted war games near Taiwan, warning against 'separatist acts'. Taiwan and the U.S. condemned the exercises, stressing the importance of regional peace. The drills, part of China's 'grey zone' ops, avoided further inflaming U.S. elections. Taiwan observed but downplayed the military activity's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military has issued a stark warning against what it calls 'separatist acts' by staging a series of war games near Taiwan. Labelled 'Joint Sword-2024B', the exercises were described as a message to Taiwan and drew condemnation from both Taipei and Washington.

The drills, which took place in various strategic locations around Taiwan, did not include live-fire exercises. However, they highlighted China's ongoing military presence and pressure on Taiwan, claiming it is a deserved measure to protect sovereignty.

Despite being less intense than previous actions, analysts suggest these exercises are strategic, designed to avoid further complicating the ongoing U.S. presidential race while maintaining pressure on Taiwan. Taiwan remained alert but reported no immediate threats from the drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

