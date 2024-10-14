Left Menu

French Researcher Jailed: A Tale of Love and Law in Russia

French researcher Laurent Vinatier was sentenced to three years in a Russian prison for violating 'foreign agent' laws. Arrested in June, Vinatier pleaded guilty, leading to a reduced sentence. The French government criticized the arrest. His case highlights strained Russia-West relations over Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:52 IST
A Moscow court sentenced French researcher Laurent Vinatier to three years in prison for breaching Russia's 'foreign agent' laws. Vinatier, 48, is one of many Western individuals charged under tightened Russian security laws amidst tensions between Moscow and the West over the Ukraine war.

Despite a defense plea for a fine instead of a jail sentence, the court proceeded with the prison term. Before sentencing, Vinatier expressed his love for Russia, apologized for the legal breach, and recited a verse by Alexander Pushkin. Arrested in June by the FSB, Vinatier was accused of failing to register as a foreign agent.

The French government claims Vinatier's detention is arbitrary, while President Macron emphasized that Vinatier is not a state employee. HD, Vinatier's employer, described him as a respected scholar. The case underscores deteriorating Franco-Russian relations, already strained due to geopolitical tensions and investigations involving prominent figures from both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

