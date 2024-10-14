Left Menu

Human Rights Crisis in Northern Gaza Escalates

The United Nations human rights office expressed outrage over Israeli military strikes on Northern Gaza, trapping civilians without essentials. Accusations were made against the Israeli forces for isolating North Gaza and endangering Palestinian lives. Reports indicate blockades and shootings at escapees.

Human Rights Crisis in Northern Gaza Escalates
The United Nations human rights office has expressed strong condemnation over more than a week of intense Israeli military action in northern Gaza. The UN reports that tens of thousands of civilians are currently trapped without access to food or essential supplies due to the ongoing assault.

The situation has grown more dire as hostilities across the Middle East escalate. The UN accused the Israeli military of isolating Northern Gaza from the rest of the region, conducting operations with little regard for the safety and lives of Palestinian civilians, a serious violation of international law.

According to the UN, Israeli forces have reportedly erected sand mounds, effectively severing Northern Gaza, and have been firing upon those attempting to escape. These actions have drawn widespread criticism from international human rights organizations demanding urgent intervention.

