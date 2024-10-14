President Murmu Strengthens India-Algeria Ties on State Visit

In a significant diplomatic move, President Droupadi Murmu met Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss and strengthen bilateral relations between India and Algeria. The meeting, held on Monday, marks an important chapter in India-Africa relations.

President Murmu's visit to Algeria is the first by an Indian Head of State, reflecting the growing importance of ties between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted about the productive dialogue, promising enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

Trade between the two countries is flourishing, with India exporting rice, pharmaceuticals, and more, and importing petroleum oils from Algeria. President Murmu's tour also included cultural stops to honor Algeria's history and deepen mutual respect.

