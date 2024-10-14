Left Menu

President Murmu Strengthens India-Algeria Ties on State Visit

President Droupadi Murmu met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to enhance bilateral relations and boost trade between India and Algeria. Highlighting India-Africa ties, this landmark visit included discussions on economic and cultural cooperation. The visit is part of Murmu's three-nation African tour, promoting diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:24 IST
President Murmu Strengthens India-Algeria Ties on State Visit
President Murmu
  • Country:
  • Algeria

In a significant diplomatic move, President Droupadi Murmu met Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss and strengthen bilateral relations between India and Algeria. The meeting, held on Monday, marks an important chapter in India-Africa relations.

President Murmu's visit to Algeria is the first by an Indian Head of State, reflecting the growing importance of ties between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted about the productive dialogue, promising enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

Trade between the two countries is flourishing, with India exporting rice, pharmaceuticals, and more, and importing petroleum oils from Algeria. President Murmu's tour also included cultural stops to honor Algeria's history and deepen mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024