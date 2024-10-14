Investment Challenges in UK's Water Sector

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has called for heightened awareness among Britain's regulators about the critical need for investment in the country's water infrastructure.

Thames Water, a significant player in the sector, is in crisis talks with creditors to stave off nationalisation, a situation partly blamed on challenging regulatory conditions. Reeves pointed out that private investment is essential to achieve the necessary sector improvements.

She criticized the current pricing regulations, noting that allowed increases are insufficient and difficult for the industry to manage, following years of under-investment.

