Swift Rescue: Police Hail Success in Newborn Kidnapping Case
The Chitrakoot Police have successfully rescued a kidnapped newborn girl from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, arresting five individuals in connection with the case. The suspects lured the father with false promises before abducting the child. A child trafficking charge has been added to the case.
- Country:
- India
In a swift operation, the Chitrakoot Police rescued a kidnapped newborn girl from a hospital in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. The authorities arrested five people linked to the abduction, including a woman, officials confirmed on Monday.
Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh disclosed that the detainees comprise Santosh Mistry from Kaushambi, hospital operator Sudhir Singh, ASHA worker Guddu Devi from Chitrakoot, Amit Patel, and Jaswant Prajapati. During interrogation, Prajapati confessed to paying Rs 10,000 for the baby as his wife was childless for a decade and faced social pressure.
The newborn's father, Sunil, was duped with promises of government aid before the kidnappers fled with the baby girl. The police registered a kidnapping case, and the Special Operations Group was instrumental in resolving the case, leading to the baby's rescue and the apprehension of the suspects on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kidnapping
- rescue
- newborn
- Chitrakoot
- police
- Uttar Pradesh
- arrested
- baby
- child trafficking
- Kaushambi
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexual Assault; House Set Ablaze by Villagers in Telangana
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Over Coldplay Tickets Black Market Probe
Young Man Arrested for Possessing Counterfeit Currency at Charbagh Station