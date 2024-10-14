Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Police Hail Success in Newborn Kidnapping Case

The Chitrakoot Police have successfully rescued a kidnapped newborn girl from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, arresting five individuals in connection with the case. The suspects lured the father with false promises before abducting the child. A child trafficking charge has been added to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:15 IST
Swift Rescue: Police Hail Success in Newborn Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, the Chitrakoot Police rescued a kidnapped newborn girl from a hospital in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. The authorities arrested five people linked to the abduction, including a woman, officials confirmed on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh disclosed that the detainees comprise Santosh Mistry from Kaushambi, hospital operator Sudhir Singh, ASHA worker Guddu Devi from Chitrakoot, Amit Patel, and Jaswant Prajapati. During interrogation, Prajapati confessed to paying Rs 10,000 for the baby as his wife was childless for a decade and faced social pressure.

The newborn's father, Sunil, was duped with promises of government aid before the kidnappers fled with the baby girl. The police registered a kidnapping case, and the Special Operations Group was instrumental in resolving the case, leading to the baby's rescue and the apprehension of the suspects on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024