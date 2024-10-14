ICC Reopens DRC Investigation Amid Renewed Violence

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced the reopening of an investigation into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), focusing on the alleged crimes that have occurred in North Kivu since January 2022. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan emphasized the investigation's objective to address allegations of potential war crimes and crimes against humanity while assessing the responsibility of all involved parties without bias.

Khan highlighted the resurgence of violence in the region, noting its connection to broader regional conflict patterns dating back to 2002. This period marked the beginning of the ICC's jurisdiction over the DRC. The decision to renew the investigation comes after a second referral from the DRC government in May 2023, which advocated for an examination of the systematic looting of natural resources in eastern Congo, allegedly by the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) and the M23 rebel group.

The ICC's renewed focus on these crimes reflects ongoing concerns about justice and accountability in the conflict-ridden region. The investigation will proceed without targeting specific groups, ensuring a thorough examination of all parties' roles in the alleged offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)