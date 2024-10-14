Left Menu

Teen Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Young Girl

A nine-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Jalna city was drugged, raped, and left on a street. Aditya Jadhav, 19, was arrested for the crime. The girl is recovering in a hospital. Locals protested by blocking roads, demanding justice. Charges include rape under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:00 IST
A disturbing incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Jalna city, where a nine-year-old girl was reportedly drugged and raped. The police have arrested 19-year-old Aditya Jadhav, a resident of Chandanjhira, in connection with this heinous crime.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal, the young victim was picked up from her home on a solitary Sunday night, subjected to horrific abuse, and later found abandoned on a street. She was urgently taken to a district hospital and subsequently transferred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Authorities confirm that she is now out of immediate danger.

The girl's disappearance was reported by her mother, who returned to find their home empty and immediately alerted local police. Jadhav is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In response to the crime, outraged locals staged a blockade on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road, demanding swift justice for the young victim.

