Teen Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Young Girl
A nine-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Jalna city was drugged, raped, and left on a street. Aditya Jadhav, 19, was arrested for the crime. The girl is recovering in a hospital. Locals protested by blocking roads, demanding justice. Charges include rape under the POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Jalna city, where a nine-year-old girl was reportedly drugged and raped. The police have arrested 19-year-old Aditya Jadhav, a resident of Chandanjhira, in connection with this heinous crime.
According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal, the young victim was picked up from her home on a solitary Sunday night, subjected to horrific abuse, and later found abandoned on a street. She was urgently taken to a district hospital and subsequently transferred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Authorities confirm that she is now out of immediate danger.
The girl's disappearance was reported by her mother, who returned to find their home empty and immediately alerted local police. Jadhav is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In response to the crime, outraged locals staged a blockade on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road, demanding swift justice for the young victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- crime
- Maharashtra
- Jalna
- Aditya Jadhav
- rape
- police
- POCSO Act
- hospital
- protest
- justice
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Two Sharpshooters in Extortion Case at Nangloi Sweets Shop
Vijayawada Tightens Security for Navratri Celebrations with 4500 Police Personnel and Drone Surveillance
Mumbai Police Summons BookMyShow CEO Over Coldplay Tickets Black Market Probe
Job Interview Ruse Leads to Alleged Rape in Delhi
SC issues notice to Kerala govt on Malayalam actor Siddique's plea challenging Kerala HC order denying him anticipatory bail in rape case.