Uncovering the Karaikkal Temple Land Scam
The Puducherry Karaikkal temple land scam involves forged documents used to illegally sell temple lands, sparking a substantial investigation. Arrests have been made, and officials are urged to manage temple properties effectively. A demand for a CBI probe highlights the potential involvement of influential figures.
- Country:
- India
The unfolding Karaikkal temple land scam has further tarnished the image of Puducherry and its governance. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan is keenly monitoring the probe into the alleged fraudulent sale of temple lands through forged documents.
Under the supervision of Karaikkal Collector Manikandan, a preliminary enquiry revealed the illegal sale involving the Parvatheeswarar temple lands. Arrests of key officials, including Deputy Collector Johnson, have already occurred as the investigation proceeds.
The opposition AIADMK and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy are pushing for a CBI probe, hinting at the involvement of high-profile figures in the scam, as they call for stronger protections for temple properties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karaikkal
- temple
- land
- scam
- Puducherry
- investigation
- forged
- documents
- arrests
- CBI
ALSO READ
Tsikhanouskaya Supports ICC Investigation into Belarusian Atrocities
Kolkata rape-murder case: SC says substantial leads have come into investigation report by CBI.
TMC Women's Wing Demands CBI Expedite RG Kar Rape-Murder Investigation
Karnataka High Court Pauses Investigation on FIR Against Nirmala Sitharaman
Lion Electrocuted by Illegal Electric Fence in Gujarat: Investigations Underway