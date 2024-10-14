Uncovering the Karaikkal Temple Land Scam

The unfolding Karaikkal temple land scam has further tarnished the image of Puducherry and its governance. Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan is keenly monitoring the probe into the alleged fraudulent sale of temple lands through forged documents.

Under the supervision of Karaikkal Collector Manikandan, a preliminary enquiry revealed the illegal sale involving the Parvatheeswarar temple lands. Arrests of key officials, including Deputy Collector Johnson, have already occurred as the investigation proceeds.

The opposition AIADMK and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy are pushing for a CBI probe, hinting at the involvement of high-profile figures in the scam, as they call for stronger protections for temple properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)