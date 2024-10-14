Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Widening Conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel has intensified its operations against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, causing civilian casualties and prompting evacuations. Amid rising tensions with UNIFIL peacekeepers, Israel's military action aims to secure its northern borders. The conflict has seen increased international scrutiny and sparked evacuation advisories for foreigners in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military strategy in Lebanon is expanding. Recent airstrikes in Lebanon's north killed at least 18 people, according to the Red Cross, as Hezbollah retaliates, prompting millions of Israelis to seek shelter.

The strike on a rented house in Aitou led to multiple casualties. Israel expects 25 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate, escalating the humanitarian toll.

New tensions arise with the UN peacekeeping force, with Israel suggesting UNIFIL offers cover for Hezbollah activities while conflicts continue in Gaza. The U.S. warns its citizens to leave Lebanon amid these heightened risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

