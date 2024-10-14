Escalating Tensions: Israel's Widening Conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's military strategy in Lebanon is expanding. Recent airstrikes in Lebanon's north killed at least 18 people, according to the Red Cross, as Hezbollah retaliates, prompting millions of Israelis to seek shelter.

The strike on a rented house in Aitou led to multiple casualties. Israel expects 25 southern Lebanese villages to evacuate, escalating the humanitarian toll.

New tensions arise with the UN peacekeeping force, with Israel suggesting UNIFIL offers cover for Hezbollah activities while conflicts continue in Gaza. The U.S. warns its citizens to leave Lebanon amid these heightened risks.

