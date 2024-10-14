Medical Exam Leak Scandal: ED Freezes Properties Worth Rs 1.31 Crore
The Enforcement Directorate has seized properties worth Rs 1.31 crore in a money laundering investigation linked to the 2012 JKCET medical exam paper leak. The assets, owned by individuals including Sajad Hussain Bhat and Mohd Amin Ganie, were frozen following their conviction by a special anti-corruption court.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action in the ongoing money laundering investigation connected to the Jammu and Kashmir CET-2012 medical exam paper leak. A fresh attachment order has been issued for properties valued at Rs 1.31 crore.
The agency has frozen four immovable properties located in Srinagar and nearby areas. These assets belong to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani, and Shabir Ahmad Dar. The move follows a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case originates from a police FIR against Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the former Chairman of BOPEE, and others involved in selling leaked exam papers. Previously, Peer's assets worth Rs 60 lakh were attached, and he, along with associates, has been charged under the PMLA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
