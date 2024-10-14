Left Menu

Medical Exam Leak Scandal: ED Freezes Properties Worth Rs 1.31 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate has seized properties worth Rs 1.31 crore in a money laundering investigation linked to the 2012 JKCET medical exam paper leak. The assets, owned by individuals including Sajad Hussain Bhat and Mohd Amin Ganie, were frozen following their conviction by a special anti-corruption court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:27 IST
Medical Exam Leak Scandal: ED Freezes Properties Worth Rs 1.31 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action in the ongoing money laundering investigation connected to the Jammu and Kashmir CET-2012 medical exam paper leak. A fresh attachment order has been issued for properties valued at Rs 1.31 crore.

The agency has frozen four immovable properties located in Srinagar and nearby areas. These assets belong to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani, and Shabir Ahmad Dar. The move follows a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case originates from a police FIR against Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the former Chairman of BOPEE, and others involved in selling leaked exam papers. Previously, Peer's assets worth Rs 60 lakh were attached, and he, along with associates, has been charged under the PMLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024