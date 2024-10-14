Tribal Woman Assaulted Amid Festive Celebrations in Odisha

A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped in Odisha's Malkangiri district, as reported by police on Monday.

The incident took place in the Motu police station area on Saturday, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrations. A police complaint was filed the following day.

A police officer indicated that the suspect, a 26-year-old man, was evading arrest after fleeing the scene. At the time of the attack, the victim was alone, with her father away fishing.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the individual responsible, authorities confirmed.

