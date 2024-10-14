Left Menu

Tribal Woman Assaulted Amid Festive Celebrations in Odisha

A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped in Odisha's Malkangiri district during Durga Puja celebrations. The accused, a 26-year-old man, fled and is being pursued by police. The incident occurred when the woman was alone at home, as her father was fishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:41 IST
A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped in Odisha's Malkangiri district, as reported by police on Monday.

The incident took place in the Motu police station area on Saturday, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrations. A police complaint was filed the following day.

A police officer indicated that the suspect, a 26-year-old man, was evading arrest after fleeing the scene. At the time of the attack, the victim was alone, with her father away fishing.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the individual responsible, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

