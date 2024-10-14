Zelenskiy Alerts: North Korea's Shadow in Ukrainian Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has received information regarding North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine conflict alongside Russia. North Korea reportedly supplies missiles to Russia. President Zelenskiy shared this update in a recent address. The credibility of these claims is still under review by global sources.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine revealed that North Korea is playing an active role in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting a budding alliance with the Kremlin.
He reported that North Korea has supplied ballistic missiles and ammunition rounds to Russia, which have been used against Ukrainian forces. This new intelligence was shared during his nightly address, where he mentioned meeting with top officials in Kyiv to discuss Russia's upcoming military strategies for autumn and winter.
While Zelenskiy did not provide further details, claims about North Korea's involvement in the war, including supposed personnel transfers to Russian forces, have raised concerns. South Korea's Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun noted the high possibility of North Korean troop deployments, though the Kremlin has dismissed such reports as "fake news." Reuters has yet to independently verify the statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
