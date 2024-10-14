Militants Storm Pakistani Police Office in Deadly Attack
Islamist militants attacked a police office in northwestern Pakistan, killing three policemen and a civilian. The attack, claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, ended with all five attackers shot dead by police after a prolonged standoff. The incident occurred in Bannu, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
In a brazen attack, Islamist militants stormed a police district office in northwestern Pakistan, tragically ending in the deaths of three policemen and a civilian. The confrontation escalated for hours until police managed to neutralize all five insurgents.
The assault took place in Bannu, bordering the volatile North Waziristan region near the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the violent episode, as confirmed by a group spokesperson.
The attack amplified security concerns in the region, especially since Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, was on high alert with Chinese Premier Li Qiang's arrival for an imminent regional summit scheduled this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
