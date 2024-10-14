Militants Storm Pakistani Police Office in Deadly Attack

In a brazen attack, Islamist militants stormed a police district office in northwestern Pakistan, tragically ending in the deaths of three policemen and a civilian. The confrontation escalated for hours until police managed to neutralize all five insurgents.

The assault took place in Bannu, bordering the volatile North Waziristan region near the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the violent episode, as confirmed by a group spokesperson.

The attack amplified security concerns in the region, especially since Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, was on high alert with Chinese Premier Li Qiang's arrival for an imminent regional summit scheduled this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)