Left Menu

Pentagon Condemns Destabilizing Chinese Military Drills Near Taiwan

The Pentagon criticized recent Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, calling them destabilizing. Dubbed 'Joint Sword-2024B,' these war games represent increased pressure against Taiwan independence. China's defense ministry warned more drills could follow, highlighting escalating military tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:23 IST
Pentagon Condemns Destabilizing Chinese Military Drills Near Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon has issued a strong condemnation of recent Chinese military exercises conducted near Taiwan, labeling them as destabilizing and disproportionate. Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder expressed concerns over what was described as an irresponsible military pressure operation.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command executed the 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills in strategic locations around Taiwan, including the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south, and east. These exercises, completed earlier this week, were not merely a repeat of the 'Joint Sword-2024A' maneuvers previously conducted in May, but a heightened demonstration of military might against Taiwan's independence aspirations.

China's defense ministry has further reinforced its stance, indicating that additional exercises may be anticipated as tensions continue to rise in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024