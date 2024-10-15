Pentagon Condemns Destabilizing Chinese Military Drills Near Taiwan

The Pentagon has issued a strong condemnation of recent Chinese military exercises conducted near Taiwan, labeling them as destabilizing and disproportionate. Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder expressed concerns over what was described as an irresponsible military pressure operation.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command executed the 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills in strategic locations around Taiwan, including the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south, and east. These exercises, completed earlier this week, were not merely a repeat of the 'Joint Sword-2024A' maneuvers previously conducted in May, but a heightened demonstration of military might against Taiwan's independence aspirations.

China's defense ministry has further reinforced its stance, indicating that additional exercises may be anticipated as tensions continue to rise in the region.

