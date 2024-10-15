Left Menu

Britain Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Taiwan Strait

Britain has expressed concerns over China's military exercises around Taiwan, labeling them as heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The British government calls for restraint and peaceful dialogue, aligning with its policy against unilateral status quo changes. UK Prime Minister Starmer supports peaceful resolutions through dialogue.

Updated: 15-10-2024 00:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has expressed its concern over China's recent military exercises surrounding Taiwan, stating that these actions have escalated tensions within the Taiwan Strait.

The UK's foreign office emphasized that unilateral attempts to alter the status quo are not supported and urged for restraint to prevent actions that could destabilize peace. Following a day's war games, China's military threatened further actions against Taiwan, drawing criticism from both Taiwan and the United States.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson reiterated the UK's commitment to resolving this issue peacefully, advocating for constructive dialogue over military solutions.

