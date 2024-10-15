Britain Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Taiwan Strait
Britain has expressed concerns over China's military exercises around Taiwan, labeling them as heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The British government calls for restraint and peaceful dialogue, aligning with its policy against unilateral status quo changes. UK Prime Minister Starmer supports peaceful resolutions through dialogue.
Britain has expressed its concern over China's recent military exercises surrounding Taiwan, stating that these actions have escalated tensions within the Taiwan Strait.
The UK's foreign office emphasized that unilateral attempts to alter the status quo are not supported and urged for restraint to prevent actions that could destabilize peace. Following a day's war games, China's military threatened further actions against Taiwan, drawing criticism from both Taiwan and the United States.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson reiterated the UK's commitment to resolving this issue peacefully, advocating for constructive dialogue over military solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- China
- military exercises
- Taiwan
- Taiwan Strait
- tensions
- escalation
- dialogue
- restraint
- peace
ALSO READ
Biden Approves $567M in Defense Aid for Taiwan Amid Rising China Tensions
Asia Markets Waver Amid Middle East Tensions and Chinese Stimulus
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
Iran Vows Retaliation Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah
Escalation in Middle East: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Beirut