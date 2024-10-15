Left Menu

Diddy Faces New Wave of Abuse Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with six new sexual abuse lawsuits, including one alleging assault on a minor, filed a month after criminal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs, who denies the accusations, faces a trial in 2025. Attorney Tony Buzbee represents 120 alleged victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 03:03 IST
Renowned rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is under fire as he faces six fresh sexual abuse lawsuits unveiled on Monday. The lawsuits, which include allegations of assaulting a minor, surface a month following Combs' criminal charges for scheming sex trafficking and racketeering activities.

Currently, Combs' legal team has remained silent regarding the new lawsuits. Previously, Combs has consistently denied any misconduct in similar civil and criminal cases. Filed in a New York federal court, the current suits feature claims from anonymous plaintiffs, one of whom alleges Combs sexually assaulted him as a minor.

The accuser's lawsuit recounts a 1998 incident at Combs' Hamptons estate, where, during a party, Combs allegedly forced the 16-year-old to expose himself. In September, Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and facilitating prostitution. As Combs prepares for a trial in May 2025, attorney Tony Buzbee, representing 120 purported victims of abuse, plans more lawsuits.

