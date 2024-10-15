UN Peacekeepers Under Fire: Rising Tensions in Southern Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council has raised an alarm over the recent attacks on U.N. peacekeeping positions in Southern Lebanon. The incidents occurred amidst ongoing clashes between the Israeli military and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

The 15-member council unanimously urged all conflicting parties to safeguard U.N. peacekeepers' safety and maintain the security of UNIFIL premises. Such incidents have occurred in the wake of Israel's intensified ground operations in Lebanon, causing injuries to five peacekeepers so far.

As Israel requests peacekeepers to reposition for their own safety, the U.N. peacekeeping chief asserts that U.N. troops will not be moved. Continued discussion on resolution 1701 and its implementation remains crucial to regional peace, with diplomatic talks ongoing but no immediate changes to UNIFIL's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)