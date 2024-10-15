Left Menu

UN Peacekeepers Under Fire: Rising Tensions in Southern Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council expressed deep concern over attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon during clashes between Israel and Hezbollah. The council reiterated the importance of UNIFIL for regional stability and urged all parties to respect U.N. safety. With increasing incidents, the future role and positioning of UNIFIL are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 04:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 04:15 IST
UN Peacekeepers Under Fire: Rising Tensions in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has raised an alarm over the recent attacks on U.N. peacekeeping positions in Southern Lebanon. The incidents occurred amidst ongoing clashes between the Israeli military and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

The 15-member council unanimously urged all conflicting parties to safeguard U.N. peacekeepers' safety and maintain the security of UNIFIL premises. Such incidents have occurred in the wake of Israel's intensified ground operations in Lebanon, causing injuries to five peacekeepers so far.

As Israel requests peacekeepers to reposition for their own safety, the U.N. peacekeeping chief asserts that U.N. troops will not be moved. Continued discussion on resolution 1701 and its implementation remains crucial to regional peace, with diplomatic talks ongoing but no immediate changes to UNIFIL's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024