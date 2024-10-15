Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines to Halt Punjab Panchayat Polls

The Supreme Court refused to halt Punjab's panchayat elections, asserting it would cause 'chaos' on polling day. The elections began on Tuesday; a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard petitions against the High Court's decision allowing the polls to proceed, emphasizing electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected requests to halt the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab, citing potential 'chaos' if courts stay elections on polling day.

The polling kicked off at 8 am despite petitions brought before a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking a stay.

The court, acknowledging the serious implications, agreed to consider appeals against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s dismissal of nearly 1,000 petitions challenging the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

