Supreme Court Declines to Halt Punjab Panchayat Polls
The Supreme Court refused to halt Punjab's panchayat elections, asserting it would cause 'chaos' on polling day. The elections began on Tuesday; a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard petitions against the High Court's decision allowing the polls to proceed, emphasizing electoral integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected requests to halt the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab, citing potential 'chaos' if courts stay elections on polling day.
The polling kicked off at 8 am despite petitions brought before a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking a stay.
The court, acknowledging the serious implications, agreed to consider appeals against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s dismissal of nearly 1,000 petitions challenging the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Austria Grapples with Immigration and Rises of Far-Right Amidst Elections
Congress and National Conference Concede Defeat Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Elections: G Kishan Reddy
Delhi High Court to Hear Plea over Detention in Cop's Road Rage Death Case
BJP MP Criticizes AAP's Road Repair Pledge Ahead of Delhi Elections
RPI Demands Bigger Share of Power Ahead of Maharashtra Elections