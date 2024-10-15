Supreme Court Declines to Halt Punjab Panchayat Polls

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rejected requests to halt the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab, citing potential 'chaos' if courts stay elections on polling day.

The polling kicked off at 8 am despite petitions brought before a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking a stay.

The court, acknowledging the serious implications, agreed to consider appeals against the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s dismissal of nearly 1,000 petitions challenging the elections.

