Comedian Kunal Kamra Battles FIR Over 'Traitor' Jibe in Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court is reviewing a petition by comedian Kunal Kamra challenging an FIR filed against him for jokingly calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister a 'traitor'. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. Kamra seeks to handle the matter remotely via video conference.
The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel in response to comedian Kunal Kamra's plea. Kamra is challenging an FIR filed against him after he allegedly made a 'traitor' remark against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up performance.
A division bench comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak stated that Kamra's petition would be heard on April 16. The FIR against Kamra was lodged by the Khar police in Mumbai following a complaint from Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel.
Advocate Navroz Seervai, representing Kamra, informed the court that the Madras High Court recently extended Kamra's interim transit anticipatory bail until April 17. Although Kamra resides in Tamil Nadu, he has expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation via video conferencing, citing concerns for his safety.
