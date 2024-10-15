Left Menu

RTI Act Under Threat: Chidambaram Slams Govt Over Vacant Positions

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the government for leaving eight information commissioner positions vacant in the Central Information Commission, warning that it undermines the RTI Act. Chidambaram argued that the vacancies weaken the Act’s role in holding governments accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram launched a scathing attack on the government on Tuesday, accusing it of deliberately leaving eight information commissioner positions vacant, a move he described as a 'death blow' to the RTI Act.

The former home minister pointed out that the Central Information Commission, in compliance with the RTI Act, should comprise a chief information commissioner alongside 10 information commissioners. However, currently, only the CIC and two others are in position, with a staggering eight posts unfilled.

Chidambaram questioned whether this was a tactic to prevent the RTI Act from being used to ensure government accountability. He also criticized amendments to the RTI Act that alter the conditions of service for information commissioners, suggesting these changes are intended to weaken the Act's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

