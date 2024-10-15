Strategic Allies: Russia & China's Military Partnership Deepens

Russia and China have conducted in-depth defense and military discussions to bolster their partnership, according to Russia's defense minister. The meeting underscores a 'no limits' alliance as Moscow and Beijing intensify their criticism of U.S. influence in Asia.

Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced that he and China's central military commission vice chairman, Zhang Youxia, held 'substantive' talks. Both sides expressed a shared understanding of global issues and intentions to deepen military ties amid mounting tensions with the U.S.

In February 2022, Russia and China declared their 'no limits' partnership ahead of the Ukraine conflict. Recently, leaders Putin and Xi Jinping vowed to usher in a 'new era' of collaboration, blaming the U.S. for global disruptions. Talks are set to continue amid geopolitical tensions, notably over Taiwan.

