Strategic Allies: Russia & China's Military Partnership Deepens
Russia and China have engaged in comprehensive defense and military discussions to strengthen their partnership. The talks focus on countering U.S. influence in Asia, as both countries continue to solidify their 'no limits' alliance and criticize the U.S. for its strategies in Taiwan and Ukraine.
Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced that he and China's central military commission vice chairman, Zhang Youxia, held 'substantive' talks. Both sides expressed a shared understanding of global issues and intentions to deepen military ties amid mounting tensions with the U.S.
In February 2022, Russia and China declared their 'no limits' partnership ahead of the Ukraine conflict. Recently, leaders Putin and Xi Jinping vowed to usher in a 'new era' of collaboration, blaming the U.S. for global disruptions. Talks are set to continue amid geopolitical tensions, notably over Taiwan.
