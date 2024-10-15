Supreme Court to Scrutinize Freebie Promises in Elections
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Election Commission regarding a petition against the promises of freebies by political parties during elections. The plea highlights the financial burden on the public exchequer and calls for regulatory measures to ensure fair electoral practices.
- Country:
- India
The contentious practice of political parties promising freebies during elections has come under the judicial scanner. The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has sought a response from the Centre and the Election Commission on a new petition challenging this tactic.
Bengaluru resident Shashank J Sreedhara, represented by advocate Srinivasan, filed the plea highlighting the unchecked financial burden these promises place on the public exchequer. The bench is considering aligning this matter with similar previous cases.
Petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, represented by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, argues for a ban on these populist pledges, citing constitutional violations and the potential distortion of the electoral process. The petition demands stricter Election Commission regulation on such promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
