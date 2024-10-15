Left Menu

Former RSS Chief Granted Bail Amid Row Over Religious Sentiment Remarks

The Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bail to former RSS leader Subhash Velingkar amidst allegations of hurting religious sentiments. His statement on St Francis Xavier led to a legal case and protests. The court found no need for arrest, resolving advance bail and intervention petitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:32 IST
Former RSS Chief Granted Bail Amid Row Over Religious Sentiment Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, who has been embroiled in a controversy over alleged remarks hurting religious sentiments regarding St Francis Xavier.

Justice B P Deshpande presided over the case, dismissing the primary petition for anticipatory bail and five associated intervention petitions from various parties. The Bicholim police had registered a case against him, triggered by complaints at multiple police stations.

Representation for AAP MLA Cruz Silva noted that necessary legal notices to Velingkar received compliance, leading prosecutors to conclude that his arrest was unnecessary. The case caused widespread protests in Goa, with calls for arrest amid demands for the expunging of previous court comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024