Former RSS Chief Granted Bail Amid Row Over Religious Sentiment Remarks

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, who has been embroiled in a controversy over alleged remarks hurting religious sentiments regarding St Francis Xavier.

Justice B P Deshpande presided over the case, dismissing the primary petition for anticipatory bail and five associated intervention petitions from various parties. The Bicholim police had registered a case against him, triggered by complaints at multiple police stations.

Representation for AAP MLA Cruz Silva noted that necessary legal notices to Velingkar received compliance, leading prosecutors to conclude that his arrest was unnecessary. The case caused widespread protests in Goa, with calls for arrest amid demands for the expunging of previous court comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)