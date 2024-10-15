Former RSS Chief Granted Bail Amid Row Over Religious Sentiment Remarks
The Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bail to former RSS leader Subhash Velingkar amidst allegations of hurting religious sentiments. His statement on St Francis Xavier led to a legal case and protests. The court found no need for arrest, resolving advance bail and intervention petitions.
- Country:
- India
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to former state RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, who has been embroiled in a controversy over alleged remarks hurting religious sentiments regarding St Francis Xavier.
Justice B P Deshpande presided over the case, dismissing the primary petition for anticipatory bail and five associated intervention petitions from various parties. The Bicholim police had registered a case against him, triggered by complaints at multiple police stations.
Representation for AAP MLA Cruz Silva noted that necessary legal notices to Velingkar received compliance, leading prosecutors to conclude that his arrest was unnecessary. The case caused widespread protests in Goa, with calls for arrest amid demands for the expunging of previous court comments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Skipper Harry Brook Eyes Long-Term Goals Despite ODI Series Loss to Australia
Imran Khan Faces New Legal Challenges Amid Protests
Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Protests, BTS Fine, and Kristofferson's Passing
BJP Calls Goa Leaders to Delhi Amid Employment Promise Dispute
Goa Implements Mandatory Tenant Verification Drive