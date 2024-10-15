Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Tables Contested ADGP Investigation Reports

Kerala's state police chief submitted investigation reports regarding allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar. Amid opposition pressure, the reports, addressing claims of his involvement with RSS leaders, were tabled in the Kerala Assembly. The government, under criticism from UDF opposition, asserts transparency and no intent to conceal facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move taking center stage in the Kerala Assembly, state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb submitted two investigation reports concerning allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the circulation of unfounded news related to the investigation, asserting the government's commitment to transparency by making the reports available to the Assembly.

The probe, conducted by a high-level investigation team, explored allegations against the ADGP, including his interactions with RSS leaders. This development follows opposition challenges by UDF, demanding accountability. Subsequently, Ajithkumar was relieved from his law and order responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

