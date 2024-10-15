Kerala Assembly Tables Contested ADGP Investigation Reports

In a move taking center stage in the Kerala Assembly, state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb submitted two investigation reports concerning allegations against ADGP M R Ajithkumar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the circulation of unfounded news related to the investigation, asserting the government's commitment to transparency by making the reports available to the Assembly.

The probe, conducted by a high-level investigation team, explored allegations against the ADGP, including his interactions with RSS leaders. This development follows opposition challenges by UDF, demanding accountability. Subsequently, Ajithkumar was relieved from his law and order responsibilities.

