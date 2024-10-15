Crackdown on Online Fraud: Chinese Nationals Arrested in Sri Lanka

The Chinese Embassy has confirmed its active involvement following the arrest of numerous Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka, accused of engaging in online fraud activities. The embassy stated that the repatriation process is currently in progress.

Sri Lankan authorities have detained over 230 Chinese nationals from diverse areas on the island over the past two weeks. The arrests were made due to allegations that the individuals had overstayed their visas and were involved in online scamming operations.

In response, the Chinese Embassy highlighted Sri Lanka's appeal as a base for fraud activities due to its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and strategic location. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security has collaborated with Sri Lankan police, resulting in numerous arrests to dismantle these operations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)