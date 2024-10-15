Left Menu

Crackdown on Online Fraud: Chinese Nationals Arrested in Sri Lanka

The Chinese Embassy has announced steps towards repatriating over 230 Chinese nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for alleged involvement in online fraud. The suspects, accused of overstaying visas and partaking in scams, were detained by local authorities. Joint efforts between China and Sri Lanka aim to combat telecommunications fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 14:40 IST
Crackdown on Online Fraud: Chinese Nationals Arrested in Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Chinese Embassy has confirmed its active involvement following the arrest of numerous Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka, accused of engaging in online fraud activities. The embassy stated that the repatriation process is currently in progress.

Sri Lankan authorities have detained over 230 Chinese nationals from diverse areas on the island over the past two weeks. The arrests were made due to allegations that the individuals had overstayed their visas and were involved in online scamming operations.

In response, the Chinese Embassy highlighted Sri Lanka's appeal as a base for fraud activities due to its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and strategic location. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security has collaborated with Sri Lankan police, resulting in numerous arrests to dismantle these operations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024