Punjab Panchayat Polls: Democracy in Action Amid Tight Security

Polling for gram panchayat elections is underway in Punjab amid tight security. Voting continues till 4 pm, with incidents and administrative issues reported. Over 1.33 crore voters are participating, with numerous candidates contesting. Security personnel ensure smooth proceedings amid a backdrop of regulatory challenges and legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:22 IST
In Punjab, gram panchayat elections are currently taking place, witnessed under stringent security measures, as officials confirmed. Ballot voting commenced at 8 am, slated to continue till 4 pm, with officials standing by to ensure a smooth process throughout.

A notable incident occurred where a man was injured in a firing outside a Tarn Taran district polling booth. Officials said the altercation involved two groups, sparking an investigation. Back in Muktsar and Anandpur Sahib, government ministers inspired civic duty by casting their votes.

The polls, devoid of party symbols following a recent legislative amendment, involve 1.33 crore eligible voters. Meanwhile, technical issues led to polling cancellations in specific villages. The Punjab-and-Haryana High Court dismissed petitions against these polls, reinforcing the democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

