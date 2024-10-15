Punjab Panchayat Polls: Democracy in Action Amid Tight Security

In Punjab, gram panchayat elections are currently taking place, witnessed under stringent security measures, as officials confirmed. Ballot voting commenced at 8 am, slated to continue till 4 pm, with officials standing by to ensure a smooth process throughout.

A notable incident occurred where a man was injured in a firing outside a Tarn Taran district polling booth. Officials said the altercation involved two groups, sparking an investigation. Back in Muktsar and Anandpur Sahib, government ministers inspired civic duty by casting their votes.

The polls, devoid of party symbols following a recent legislative amendment, involve 1.33 crore eligible voters. Meanwhile, technical issues led to polling cancellations in specific villages. The Punjab-and-Haryana High Court dismissed petitions against these polls, reinforcing the democratic exercise.

