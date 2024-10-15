Left Menu

Kerala Official's Tragic Demise Sparks Political Uproar

Naveen Babu K, Additional District Magistrate in Kerala, was found dead following corruption allegations. Opposition parties demand the resignation of P P Divya, the local District Panchayat president. The incident has led to widespread accusations and protests, with various political parties calling for investigations and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:28 IST
Kerala Official's Tragic Demise Sparks Political Uproar
  • Country:
  • India

A senior district officer in Kerala was discovered dead at his residence on Tuesday, merely a day after facing corruption accusations from the District Panchayat president at his farewell ceremony. The alleged suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu K has provoked political tensions in the state.

The opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of P P Divya, the ruling CPI(M)'s District Panchayat president, asserting that the public humiliation by Divya at the ceremony contributed to Babu's demise. Meanwhile, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has promised a serious investigation, emphasizing that no prior corruption complaints were lodged against Babu.

In the midst of conflicting claims from various parties and protests calling for justice, the police continue their investigation, though a suicide note was not found. Allegations of evidence destruction by the police further complicate the political discourse as protests and demands for accountability grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

