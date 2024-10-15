Kerala Official's Tragic Demise Sparks Political Uproar

A senior district officer in Kerala was discovered dead at his residence on Tuesday, merely a day after facing corruption accusations from the District Panchayat president at his farewell ceremony. The alleged suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu K has provoked political tensions in the state.

The opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of P P Divya, the ruling CPI(M)'s District Panchayat president, asserting that the public humiliation by Divya at the ceremony contributed to Babu's demise. Meanwhile, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has promised a serious investigation, emphasizing that no prior corruption complaints were lodged against Babu.

In the midst of conflicting claims from various parties and protests calling for justice, the police continue their investigation, though a suicide note was not found. Allegations of evidence destruction by the police further complicate the political discourse as protests and demands for accountability grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)