Diplomatic Rift: India Rebuts Canada's Allegations

India has rejected allegations made by Canada linking its agents to criminal gangs, following accusations related to the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Diplomatic tensions escalated as India expelled Canadian diplomats and denied receiving credible evidence from Ottawa regarding the controversial case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:32 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India has firmly dismissed allegations by Canada that link Indian agents to criminal gangs within Canadian borders, sources revealed on Tuesday. This rebuttal comes amid a backdrop of growing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The rift deepened on Monday when India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner from Canada. This move followed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims of India's involvement in covert operations against Canadian nationals, particularly concerning the investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Sources have criticized Canada's repeated claims of having shared credible evidence with India in the Nijjar case, describing these assertions as unfounded. They also rebuked attempts by Canadian law enforcement to associate Indian agents with local criminal organizations, citing a lack of specific details or accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

