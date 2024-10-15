Tragedy in the Desert: Rising Migrant Deaths on the New Mexico Border
Migrant deaths in New Mexico near the US-Mexico border have surged drastically over the past two years, with more fatalities linked to harsh smuggling routes and extreme heat. Efforts are underway to enhance rescue operations and curb human trafficking, as climate change exacerbates the perilous journeys.
Migrant fatalities near the US-Mexico border in New Mexico have increased tenfold over the last two years compared to five years ago. Smuggling gangs frequently direct migrants into inhospitable terrains, leading to more extreme heat-related deaths.
Data reveals 108 presumed migrant deaths in New Mexico so far in 2024, a significant increase from years prior. The University of New Mexico's medical office struggles to keep up, expanding its team to manage the influx of cases as the nation debates border security and immigration issues.
U.S. and New Mexican officials have ramped up efforts to combat human smuggling and increase migrant rescue operations. These measures come amid escalating climate change resulting in deadly heat waves, especially with El Paso recording its hottest June on record this year.
