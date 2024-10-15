Left Menu

Tragedy in the Desert: Rising Migrant Deaths on the New Mexico Border

Migrant deaths in New Mexico near the US-Mexico border have surged drastically over the past two years, with more fatalities linked to harsh smuggling routes and extreme heat. Efforts are underway to enhance rescue operations and curb human trafficking, as climate change exacerbates the perilous journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albuquerque | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:39 IST
Tragedy in the Desert: Rising Migrant Deaths on the New Mexico Border
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Migrant fatalities near the US-Mexico border in New Mexico have increased tenfold over the last two years compared to five years ago. Smuggling gangs frequently direct migrants into inhospitable terrains, leading to more extreme heat-related deaths.

Data reveals 108 presumed migrant deaths in New Mexico so far in 2024, a significant increase from years prior. The University of New Mexico's medical office struggles to keep up, expanding its team to manage the influx of cases as the nation debates border security and immigration issues.

U.S. and New Mexican officials have ramped up efforts to combat human smuggling and increase migrant rescue operations. These measures come amid escalating climate change resulting in deadly heat waves, especially with El Paso recording its hottest June on record this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024