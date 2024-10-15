Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption at Burari Police Station

The CBI arrested an inspector and sub-inspector from Burari police station for accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe. Sub-Inspector Bhupesh Kumar was caught receiving the bribe intended for Inspector Sandeep Ahlawat. Following the arrest, the CBI searched their residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:17 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption at Burari Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough in its fight against corruption by arresting two police officers from the Burari police station. The officials detained an inspector and a sub-inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday, according to authoritative sources.

Sub-Inspector Bhupesh Kumar was apprehended while he received a part payment of Rs 10 lakh. This was reportedly part of a larger demand of Rs 1.5 crore made on behalf of Inspector Sandeep Ahlawat. The arrest highlights serious allegations of corruption within the police ranks.

Following their arrests, CBI officials conducted thorough searches at the residences of both officers, furthering their investigation into the involvement of senior police officials in corruption, as confirmed by the CBI's spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024