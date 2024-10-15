CBI Cracks Down on Corruption at Burari Police Station

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough in its fight against corruption by arresting two police officers from the Burari police station. The officials detained an inspector and a sub-inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Tuesday, according to authoritative sources.

Sub-Inspector Bhupesh Kumar was apprehended while he received a part payment of Rs 10 lakh. This was reportedly part of a larger demand of Rs 1.5 crore made on behalf of Inspector Sandeep Ahlawat. The arrest highlights serious allegations of corruption within the police ranks.

Following their arrests, CBI officials conducted thorough searches at the residences of both officers, furthering their investigation into the involvement of senior police officials in corruption, as confirmed by the CBI's spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)