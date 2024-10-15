Left Menu

Crown Prince's Cairo Visit: A Boost for Egypt-Saudi Relations

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Cairo to discuss trade, investment, and regional crises with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The visit could result in significant Saudi investments in Egypt amid its ongoing economic struggles, including projects on the Red Sea coast and Sinai peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:44 IST
Crown Prince's Cairo Visit: A Boost for Egypt-Saudi Relations
Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to visit Cairo on Tuesday. His agenda includes discussions on trade, investment, and regional crises with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to Egyptian diplomatic sources.

This visit has sparked speculation about potential Saudi investments in Egypt, which has experienced a major influx of external financing this year, including a record $35 billion deal with the UAE's sovereign fund ADQ. Last month, Egypt's prime minister announced that Saudi Arabia planned to invest $5 billion in Egypt independently of other funds deposited in the Egyptian central bank.

Possible investment targets include tourism development sites on Egypt's Red Sea coast and southern Sinai peninsula, located opposite Saudi Arabia. Egypt is seeking large-scale investments to combat its ongoing economic crisis characterized by record inflation, a rising debt burden, and sharp currency devaluations over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024