Left Menu

Police Constable Suspended for Stalking Allegations

A police constable in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, was suspended for allegedly stalking a woman over several days. The accused, Durgesh Jat, will face an inquiry and charges under relevant legal sections. The woman identified him at the police station while lodging her complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:50 IST
Police Constable Suspended for Stalking Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable has been suspended in Ratlam city, Madhya Pradesh, amid allegations of stalking. Official sources confirmed the action taken against constable Durgesh Jat from Manak Chowk police station.

The incident allegedly occurred two days ago, prompting a departmental inquiry as ordered by Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar. Police have booked Jat under appropriate legal sections at the Industrial Area police station.

The matter came to light when a woman claimed that a man, later identified as Jat, had been following her, including to her home on October 13. During her visit to file a complaint, she recognized him in the police station, leading to ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024