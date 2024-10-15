Police Constable Suspended for Stalking Allegations

A police constable has been suspended in Ratlam city, Madhya Pradesh, amid allegations of stalking. Official sources confirmed the action taken against constable Durgesh Jat from Manak Chowk police station.

The incident allegedly occurred two days ago, prompting a departmental inquiry as ordered by Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar. Police have booked Jat under appropriate legal sections at the Industrial Area police station.

The matter came to light when a woman claimed that a man, later identified as Jat, had been following her, including to her home on October 13. During her visit to file a complaint, she recognized him in the police station, leading to ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made so far.

