Supreme Court Questions West Bengal's Civic Volunteer Recruitment

The Supreme Court has raised questions about the West Bengal government's recruitment process for civic volunteers, indicating potential political patronage. The top court has asked the state for detailed information on recruitment procedures along with a legal basis for appointments.

The court warned against assigning these volunteers to sensitive locations like hospitals and schools, in light of the case related to the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This case involves the accused, who was a civic police volunteer with previous criminal charges.

Senior advocates highlighted the state's doubling of volunteer recruitment, which reportedly violates a prior court order. In response, the Supreme Court urged the completion of CCTV installations and security audits at medical institutions. The apex court has scheduled further hearings post-Diwali to evaluate ongoing measures.

