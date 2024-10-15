Supreme Court Questions West Bengal's Civic Volunteer Recruitment
The Supreme Court has questioned the West Bengal government's process for hiring civic volunteers, citing political patronage concerns. The court has demanded data on recruitment practices and cautioned against posting volunteers at sensitive sites such as hospitals. The case follows a serious incident involving a civic volunteer.
The Supreme Court has raised questions about the West Bengal government's recruitment process for civic volunteers, indicating potential political patronage. The top court has asked the state for detailed information on recruitment procedures along with a legal basis for appointments.
The court warned against assigning these volunteers to sensitive locations like hospitals and schools, in light of the case related to the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This case involves the accused, who was a civic police volunteer with previous criminal charges.
Senior advocates highlighted the state's doubling of volunteer recruitment, which reportedly violates a prior court order. In response, the Supreme Court urged the completion of CCTV installations and security audits at medical institutions. The apex court has scheduled further hearings post-Diwali to evaluate ongoing measures.
