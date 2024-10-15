Left Menu

Mob Attacks Ignite Tensions in Tripura Village

Tensions soared in Tripura's North district when mobs attacked religious sites, prompting internet suspension and law enforcement changes. This followed a clash over Durga puja subscriptions, resulting in casualties. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders to restore peace as communal unrest brewed in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:22 IST
In a startling development, mob attacks on religious sites in Tripura's North district have inflamed communal tensions, leading to the suspension of mobile internet services and a reshuffle in police leadership. The attacks took place in the relatively remote village of Pekurcherra in Panisagar subdivision.

The unrest erupted days after a deadly clash over Durga puja collections left one person dead and 17 injured in the same district. Home Secretary P K Chakravarty announced a 72-hour suspension of SMS and mobile internet services in the affected areas to curb further unrest.

In response to the escalating crisis, a Shiva temple and a mosque were attacked, leading to the immediate reassignment of Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty. Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan has detailed Avinash Rai from Dhalai district to oversee law enforcement operations in the area. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS are being enacted to maintain peace.

