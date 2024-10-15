Violence Erupts in Bahraich: A Town Under Siege

Over 50 arrests have been made following communal violence in Maharajganj, a town in UP's Bahraich district, officials reported on Tuesday. The unrest has forced local markets to remain closed and residents to stay indoors, as authorities deploy heavy police presence to restore order.

Internet services have been suspended, leaving the area isolated, though officials noted that traffic flow with neighboring Sitapur has resumed. Sunday's violence, which occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man and several injuries.

Security measures have been intensified, with police working to identify instigators. More FIRs are expected, as law enforcement remains vigilant in sensitive zones. Efforts by police forces, including the RRF and PAC, are ongoing to ensure stability returns to the district.

