Violence Erupts in Bahraich: A Town Under Siege

In the wake of communal violence in UP's Bahraich, over 50 arrests have been made. The unrest, which erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession, prompted a heavy security crackdown and internet shutdowns. As officials work to restore order, the situation is gradually returning to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Over 50 arrests have been made following communal violence in Maharajganj, a town in UP's Bahraich district, officials reported on Tuesday. The unrest has forced local markets to remain closed and residents to stay indoors, as authorities deploy heavy police presence to restore order.

Internet services have been suspended, leaving the area isolated, though officials noted that traffic flow with neighboring Sitapur has resumed. Sunday's violence, which occurred during a Durga idol immersion procession, resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man and several injuries.

Security measures have been intensified, with police working to identify instigators. More FIRs are expected, as law enforcement remains vigilant in sensitive zones. Efforts by police forces, including the RRF and PAC, are ongoing to ensure stability returns to the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

