Left Menu

Italy Denies Blackrock's Involvement in Poste Italiane Stake Sale

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has refuted media reports suggesting Blackrock's involvement in government plans to sell a 14% stake in Poste Italiane. The Italian Treasury intends to maintain a majority stake, while the public offering is expected to launch later this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:15 IST
Italy Denies Blackrock's Involvement in Poste Italiane Stake Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a firm rebuttal, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has denied that Blackrock will participate in the government's plan to sell a stake in the postal service, Poste Italiane. Her statement comes amid press reports to the contrary.

The Italian Treasury is poised to divest approximately 14% of Poste Italiane shares through a public offering, which is anticipated to kick off later this month. However, the government aims to retain a controlling interest.

This plan aligns with the broader strategy of balancing public control with private sector engagement, without compromising state interests, according to government sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024