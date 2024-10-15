Italy Denies Blackrock's Involvement in Poste Italiane Stake Sale

In a firm rebuttal, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has denied that Blackrock will participate in the government's plan to sell a stake in the postal service, Poste Italiane. Her statement comes amid press reports to the contrary.

The Italian Treasury is poised to divest approximately 14% of Poste Italiane shares through a public offering, which is anticipated to kick off later this month. However, the government aims to retain a controlling interest.

This plan aligns with the broader strategy of balancing public control with private sector engagement, without compromising state interests, according to government sources.

