Amazon Delivery Uncovers 5,972 Grams of Marijuana

In a major drug bust, Gurugram Police have seized over 5,000 grams of marijuana hidden in a courier parcel at Amazon's transportation facility, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Monday when vigilant employees at the Amazon unit in Bhangrola village noticed something suspicious and informed the police.

The package, destined for Ludhiana, was found to contain 5,972 grams of marijuana divided into two polythene bags. Authorities have traced it to Raj Kumar Paramhans, and an FIR has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as investigations continue.

