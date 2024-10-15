Left Menu

Meloni's Lebanon Visit Amid Rising Tensions: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni plans to visit Lebanon on Oct. 18 amid rising tensions due to Israeli strikes on U.N. bases. Her visit underscores Italy's commitment to the U.N. mission and criticism of Israeli actions, while also acknowledging Hezbollah's violations. Italy seeks to strengthen UNIFIL's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:04 IST
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced a forthcoming visit to Lebanon on October 18. This comes after a series of Israeli strikes targeted U.N. bases in the region, stirring discontent among European nations, including Italy.

Meloni condemned the Israeli actions, labeling them as "a blatant violation" of a U.N. resolution that supports the peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon. Around 1,000 Italian forces are part of this mission, which Israel has asked to be withdrawn, a request Meloni has criticized.

Emphasizing Italy's support for UNIFIL, Meloni underlines her disapproval of both Israeli and Hezbollah actions against U.N. mandates. As Italy protests against the violence, Meloni's government is working to enhance the capabilities of UNIFIL and Lebanese forces, showcasing Italy's active role in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

